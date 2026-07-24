'Ohh My Dog' cleared with U/A certificate after these changes
What's the story
Amit Rai's upcoming film, Ohh My Dog, has been awarded a 'U/A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), reported Variety India. However, the board has suggested seven modifications before granting final clearance for release. The proposed changes include muting brand names like Truecaller and Dettol, as well as shortening a dog scene by two seconds.
Changes
CBFC asked to add 2 disclaimers in the film
In addition to muting brand names and shortening a dog scene, the CBFC has also recommended blurring a photo frame of Lord Hanuman in one sequence.
The board has also asked the makers to add two disclaimers, one on child labor, since it is part of the film's narrative, and another on human trafficking.
Director's reaction
Rai reacts to certification process
Reacting to the certification process, Rai said he was satisfied with the board's suggestions this time.
He said, "I am supremely happy. They have given me cuts that are feasible."
This is a stark contrast to his previous experience with OMG 2, which took a long time and resulted in an 'A' certificate along with around 85 modifications.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Ohh My Dog'
Ohh My Dog marks Rai's return to direction after a hiatus.
The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Pawan Malhotra, Maahi Rai, Rajesh Kumar, and Geeta Agrawal Sharma. It also features canine actors Oscar and Bruno.
With over 250 dogs in the cast, the film explores the emotional bond between a young child and a dog.
It will be released in theaters on July 31.