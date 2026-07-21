CBFC clears 'Jana Nayagan' with a rating, releases July 23
Entertainment
After months of waiting, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is finally hitting theaters on July 23, 2026.
The film was delayed from its original January date because of certification issues: there were complaints about religious content and the way the armed forces were shown.
The CBFC has now cleared it with an "A" (Adults Only) rating.
Vinoth notes gaps, praises Vijay's support
Director H. Vinoth called out how long the review process took, saying there were "gaps and unanswered questions."
He shared that Vijay reached out after the initial setback to show his support, a gesture Vinoth really appreciated.
Despite all the hurdles, he said he is excited and nervous about the release.
Jana Nayagan will release on July 23, 2026, starring Thalapathy Vijay.