CBFC grants 'Ramayana' U certificate ahead of November 5 release
Entertainment
Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, just got a U certificate from the CBFC and is all set to hit theaters on November 5, 2026.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this epic has a hefty runtime of 195 minutes, so get ready for a full-on cinematic journey.
'Ramayana' in 2D 3D IMAX 3D
You'll be able to catch Ramayana in 2D, 3D, and even IMAX 3D, with showings in both Hindi and Tamil.
The buzz is real. With around 300 prepaid shows starting November 4, another big release had to move its date.
With studios backing it and excitement building up, Ramayana looks ready to take over theaters in a big way.