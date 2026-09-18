CBFC mandates anti drug warnings and tightens film content standards
Entertainment
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) just rolled out new film guidelines, making anti-drug warnings a must during any drug scenes.
There's also a stronger push against showing anything that promotes violence or anti-national ideas.
These changes, announced this week, are meant to tighten up what gets shown on screen.
CBFC bans crime method depictions
Films now can't show how crimes are committed, to avoid giving people ideas.
This move has sparked quite a debate online, with many saying the CBFC is acting more like a censor than just certifying films.
Plus, there's a fresh 18-member board, including names like Preity Zinta and Priyadarshan, set for three years, and they'll be keeping an eye on movie titles that might offend.