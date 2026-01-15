'Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos' gets CBFC nod with minimal cuts

Surprising leniency

'Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos' retains swear words despite cuts

Despite the requested changes, the CBFC has allowed most of the swear words in Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos. This is a surprising move considering that in another recent film, Dhurandhar, some abuses were muted even with an "A" rating. The filmmakers received their censor certificate on Tuesday, January 13. The movie's runtime is reportedly 121.42 minutes (2 hours, 1 minute, and 42 seconds).