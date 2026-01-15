'Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos' gets CBFC nod with minimal cuts
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the upcoming film Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos with an "A" certificate, albeit with a few changes, reported Bollywood Hungama. The board asked for some dialogues to be replaced, a visual featuring the word "brown" to be deleted, and an increase in font size for all anti-alcohol, smoking, and tobacco disclaimers.
Surprising leniency
'Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos' retains swear words despite cuts
Despite the requested changes, the CBFC has allowed most of the swear words in Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos. This is a surprising move considering that in another recent film, Dhurandhar, some abuses were muted even with an "A" rating. The filmmakers received their censor certificate on Tuesday, January 13. The movie's runtime is reportedly 121.42 minutes (2 hours, 1 minute, and 42 seconds).
Film details
'Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos' is a quirky comedy
Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos, a quirky comic caper, is all set to hit theaters on Friday, January 16. The film has been directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri and produced by Das, Shastri, Aparna Purohit, and Aamir Khan. It stars Das, Mona Singh, and Mithila Palkar, among others. It'll also feature cameos from Khan and Imran Khan.