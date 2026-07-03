CBFC withholds 'Maatrubhumi' clearance for Khan's Galwan film starring Singh
Salman Khan's new film, Maatrubhumi (formerly Battle of Galwan), just hit a roadblock: the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has withheld the clearance certificate until further notice.
The movie, inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China, is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan. It stars Chitrangda Singh, Abhilash Chaudhary, and Ankur Bhatia.
August release for 'Maatrubhumi' uncertain
Originally set for April 17 ahead of Eid, the release was pushed to August after a title change. Now, with CBFC holding back certification, its August premiere is uncertain.
The teaser also stirred up drama on Chinese social media: some users accused it of twisting facts about the Galwan incident.
Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs made it clear it is not involved: "Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities."
Music for the film comes from Himesh Reshammiya.