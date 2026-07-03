CBFC withholds 'Maatrubhumi' clearance for Khan's Galwan film starring Singh

August release for 'Maatrubhumi' uncertain

Originally set for April 17 ahead of Eid, the release was pushed to August after a title change. Now, with CBFC holding back certification, its August premiere is uncertain.

The teaser also stirred up drama on Chinese social media: some users accused it of twisting facts about the Galwan incident.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of External Affairs made it clear it is not involved: "Issues regarding filmmaking in India, as you are well aware, are looked after by the relevant authorities."

Music for the film comes from Himesh Reshammiya.