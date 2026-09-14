CBI registers FIR in Disha Salian's death case
What's the story
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the death case of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The move comes after the Bombay High Court ordered a detailed investigation into her death. Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, just days before Rajput's demise. Her death was initially recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).
Court's observation
Court concerned over only ADR in Salian's case
The Bombay High Court had earlier expressed concern over the registration of only an ADR in Salian's case, despite her family's allegations that she was murdered.
It also observed that copies of the post-mortem report and the ADR were not provided to her family even five years after her death.
Salian allegedly died after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Malad.
Investigation update
Salian's father names people he wants investigators to probe
After the court's direction, Salian's father, Satish Salian, said he had given investigators details about his daughter's death.
He told ANI on Friday that he had named several people whom he wanted the authorities to investigate.
"I stated the facts exactly as they were; I told them everything that happened to my daughter," he said.
"I listed all the names: Aditya [Thackeray], Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea...and bodyguards. They [investigators] said they would take action based on what I told them."
Family's reaction
Shweta Singh Kirti welcomes CBI inquiry into Salian's death
The CBI investigation has also caught the attention of Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who expressed hope in the probe.
Sharing a video on social media on September 3, she said, "Truth has its own power... it can be suppressed for some time, troubled, but it cannot be defeated."
She welcomed the CBI inquiry into Salian's case, saying it had given hope to many followers of the late actor.