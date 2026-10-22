CCTV shows suspect leaving hotel with bag before Shroff shooting
Entertainment
CCTV from the October 18 shooting at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai just dropped, showing a suspect leaving a hotel with a bag, likely carrying the weapons used.
This clip has become a major lead for investigators trying to piece together what happened.
Police arrest 11 in Shroff probe
The footage also caught two of the suspect's accomplices leaving on a motorcycle.
So far, police have arrested 11 people across Delhi and Haryana, including two women. The attack is believed to have been planned by Anil Pandit from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The case has sparked fresh worries about celebrity safety in India.