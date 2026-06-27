Celebrated Odia and Bengali filmmaker Ray dies at 72
Entertainment
Dillip Ray, a celebrated name in Odia and Bengali cinema, has passed away at 72 after a brief illness.
Remembered for his artistic vision behind the camera, he leaves behind his wife and three daughters.
Odisha's Chief Minister called his passing an "irreparable loss" to the state's cultural scene.
Ray shaped over 80 Odia films
Born in Cuttack, Ray studied cinematography in Bengaluru before shaping over 80 Odia films like Tisandhya and Bidhira Bidhana.
He also worked on Bengali films, documentaries, and TV shows.
A five-time Odisha State Film Award winner, Ray's work continues to inspire new filmmakers across India.