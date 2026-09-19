Salman's 'Wanted' turns 17: Producer Boney Kapoor calls film 'game-changer'
What's the story
Producer Boney Kapoor has celebrated the 17th anniversary of his 2009 production Wanted, which starred Salman Khan. In a social media post, he called the film a "true game-changer" and a landmark in shaping modern Hindi mass-action cinema. Kapoor shared a picture of a single-screen theater playing Wanted when it was released, with the song Le Le Mazaa Le as its background score.
Film's legacy
'A landmark of Indian cinema'
Kapoor wrote, "17 years ago, India witnessed the arrival of a film that went on to become a true game-changer, a landmark of Indian cinema, WANTED."
"Released in 2009, WANTED brought together the electrifying screen presence of @beingsalmankhan, the blockbuster direction of @PrabhuDevaofficial, the elegance of ayeshatakia."
"From WANTED becoming a defining title to its unforgettable action, dialogues, music and Salman Khan's iconic portrayal of Radhe, the film created a cultural impact that continues to be remembered...even today."
Cinema evolution
'17 years of Radhe, 17 years of iconic dialogues'
Kapoor further emphasized that Wanted was more than just an action entertainer; it marked an important moment in the evolution of modern Hindi mass-action cinema.
He wrote, "17 years of Radhe. 17 years of iconic dialogues. 17 years of whistle-worthy action."
The film also starred Ayesha Takia, Vinod Khanna, and Mahesh Manjrekar, among others.