Salman's 'Wanted' turns 17: Producer Boney Kapoor calls film 'game-changer'

Kapoor wrote, "17 years ago, India witnessed the arrival of a film that went on to become a true game-changer, a landmark of Indian cinema, WANTED."

"Released in 2009, WANTED brought together the electrifying screen presence of @beingsalmankhan, the blockbuster direction of @PrabhuDevaofficial, the elegance of ayeshatakia."

"From WANTED becoming a defining title to its unforgettable action, dialogues, music and Salman Khan's iconic portrayal of Radhe, the film created a cultural impact that continues to be remembered...even today."