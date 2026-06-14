'Gadar 3' shooting likely to begin next year

Location significance

Importance of Lucknow in the franchise

Sharma also spoke about the importance of Lucknow in the Gadar franchise. He said that the city played an important role in the film and now it's playing another role in its tourism. "Autowallah, guides, and rickshaw-pullers take tourists to spots where the film was shot and have iconic spots," he said. "We shot Gadar 2 in Lucknow, and whenever the third one happens, we will surely shoot there. Gadar without Lucknow is not possible!"