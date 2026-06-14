'Gadar 3' shooting likely to begin next year
What's the story
Filmmaker Anil Sharma has said that he will start working on Gadar 3 next year. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "We are working on the script and God-willing, if all goes on track, we will start Gadar 3 next year!" He also revealed that he had always believed in the potential of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha to become "India's biggest hit film."
Film's success
Sharma talks about his favorite films
Sharma said, "The day the film's writer Shaktimaan Talwar narrated the story, I knew it had the potential to become India's biggest hit film, and it did." "Mother India (1957), Mughal-e-Azam (1960), and Sholay (1975) have been my favorite films, and I tried to make this in that level, and it made it to the top list." "Besides blockbuster business, it got 10 crore footfall, and no film has achieved that till date."
Casting decisions
On casting choices and storyline of 'Gadar 3'
Sharma also spoke about his casting choices for Gadar. He said, "People ask me if there was a choice of cast, but there were no two choices, be it Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri or others." Speaking about the Gadar 3 script, he said, "If the Gadar story was a bomb...I would only make Gadar 2 if I get an atom bomb story...and it made history. Now, if I get a nuclear bomb story...then I will make [third part]."
Location significance
Importance of Lucknow in the franchise
Sharma also spoke about the importance of Lucknow in the Gadar franchise. He said that the city played an important role in the film and now it's playing another role in its tourism. "Autowallah, guides, and rickshaw-pullers take tourists to spots where the film was shot and have iconic spots," he said. "We shot Gadar 2 in Lucknow, and whenever the third one happens, we will surely shoot there. Gadar without Lucknow is not possible!"