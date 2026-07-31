Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' completes 50 days in theaters

Ali took an unconventional approach to promote Main Vaapas Aaunga. Instead of winding down promotions after the release, he visited over 80 theaters across 14 cities, interacting with moviegoers.

These interactions, many of which were shared on social media, helped sustain buzz around the project.

The film was released in 59 countries on 804 screens and later expanded to 15 more European countries, according to Bollywood Hungama.