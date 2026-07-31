Imtiaz Ali's 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' completes 50 days in theaters
What's the story
The romantic drama, Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, has completed 50 days in cinemas. Despite a slow start at the box office upon its release, the film's collections picked up momentum in the following weeks due to positive word-of-mouth reviews. The film is now in its eighth week of theatrical run.
Marketing tactics
Ali's unique promotion strategy
Ali took an unconventional approach to promote Main Vaapas Aaunga. Instead of winding down promotions after the release, he visited over 80 theaters across 14 cities, interacting with moviegoers.
These interactions, many of which were shared on social media, helped sustain buzz around the project.
The film was released in 59 countries on 804 screens and later expanded to 15 more European countries, according to Bollywood Hungama.
Director's statement
Ali thanks the audience
Reflecting on the film's journey, Ali wrote on Instagram, "50 days in cinemas!! This is a rare feat for any film. Main Vaapas Aaunga achieves this today, and my first thought is of gratitude toward the audience."
"The positive reaction of the audience to MVA is a beacon of hope for all contemporary filmmakers."
"The love that the stellar cast and crew put into the film has been reciprocated by the audience and I am very happy about that."
Film's profile
Everything to know about the drama
Main Vaapas Aaunga also stars Naseeruddin Shah in a pivotal role.
The film is produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment, along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.
Its music has been released under the Tips Music label.
The period drama received positive reviews from critics.