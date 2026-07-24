'Bakaiti 2' is like a 'warm hug,' says Sheeba Chadha
What's the story
Sheeba Chadha, who stars in the upcoming series Bakaiti 2, has described the family comedy as "a warm hug." The show, which also features Rajesh Tailang, focuses on the joys and conflicts of a North Indian joint family. Interestingly, Chadha and Tailang shot for the series after working on Excel Entertainment's Mirzapur: The Movie.
Show's essence
Chadha's take on the show
Chadha told Mid-Day, "At a time when so much of what we watch is intense or emotionally heavy, there's something comforting about a story that makes you smile, laugh, and feel at home." "That's exactly what Bakaiti does."
The series will be released on ZEE5.
Its release date is awaited.
Tailang's experience
S02 will explore relationships between characters
Tailang also opened up about his experience on the show.
He said, "Bakaiti reminds us of the beauty, chaos, and comfort of family. The second season takes that warmth forward while exploring how relationships evolve when people who love each other are forced to navigate changing dynamics."
The first season, released in August 2025, also starred Tanya Sharma and Aditya Shukla.