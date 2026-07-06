'Dhurandhar' made Aditya Dhar 'fall in love' with Ranveer

Emotional tribute

'I've always known you're an extraordinary actor'

Along with the photos, Dhar penned a heartfelt note. He called Dhurandhar a film that will always remain close to his heart. "I've always known you're an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist," Dhar wrote. The filmmaker also recalled some of the film's most intense sequences, praising Singh's "consistency" as being "almost impossible to comprehend."