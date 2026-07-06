'Dhurandhar' made Aditya Dhar 'fall in love' with Ranveer
What's the story
Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has shared behind-the-scenes photos from his film Dhurandhar to celebrate Ranveer Singh's 41st birthday (on Monday, July 6). The images feature Singh's long-haired look and candid moments with the director. In one photo, Dhar and Singh are seen in a deep conversation during a night shoot, while another captures them sharing a lighthearted moment on an elaborate set filled with prop weapons.
Emotional tribute
'I've always known you're an extraordinary actor'
Along with the photos, Dhar penned a heartfelt note. He called Dhurandhar a film that will always remain close to his heart. "I've always known you're an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist," Dhar wrote. The filmmaker also recalled some of the film's most intense sequences, praising Singh's "consistency" as being "almost impossible to comprehend."
Film success
'You became my brother'
"What I'll cherish even more is everything that happened between 'Action' and 'Cut.' The conversations. The shared conviction. The relentless pursuit of getting every single moment right. Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor. You became my brother," wrote the director. Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge were released on December 5, 2025, and March 19, 2026, respectively. The spy action-thriller duology features Singh as a fierce undercover operative.