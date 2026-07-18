Sonam Wangchuk's removal sparks outrage: Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj react

Reacting to the incident, singer Dadlani shared a video on Instagram, saying, "Have you ever seen such a thing?"

"Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country, this is...It breaks my heart."

"People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don't wake up now, then when will you?"

"I just wish I was there to help him somehow. He is getting tired of my anger right now."