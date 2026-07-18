Sonam Wangchuk's removal sparks outrage: Vishal Dadlani, Prakash Raj react
What's the story
Renowned educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from his protest site at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday. The incident took place on the 21st day of his indefinite hunger strike against alleged examination irregularities in NEET-UG and other exams. The move has drawn sharp criticism from several members of the film fraternity, including Vishal Dadlani and Prakash Raj.
Celebrity reactions
'People of my country, when will you wake up?'
Reacting to the incident, singer Dadlani shared a video on Instagram, saying, "Have you ever seen such a thing?"
"Sonam ji was forcibly taken away. These people are ruining this country, this is...It breaks my heart."
"People of my country, when will you wake up? If you don't wake up now, then when will you?"
"I just wish I was there to help him somehow. He is getting tired of my anger right now."
Outrage
Raj calls out the government
Meanwhile, Raj wrote on X, "World is witnessing a coward government...who don't want to engage in a dialogue with the youth...but wants to behave like dictators."
"Forcibly taking away @Wangchuk66 and...disrupting students' peaceful protest is a sign of Fear...What a SHAME."
Hrithik Roshan also supported Wangchuk on Friday night.
He shared a reel of the educator, captioning it, "This sounds true...I learned about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies."
Twitter Post
See Raj's post here
World is witnessing a Coward government who don’t want to engage in a dialogue with the youth but want to behave like Dictators . Forcibly taking away @Wangchuk66 and disrupting Students peaceful protest is a sign of Fear . What a SHAME #justaskingpic.twitter.com/IrRKNQ9aFN— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) July 18, 2026
Official response
Delhi Police respond to allegations
Delhi Police defended their action, stating that Wangchuk was admitted to the hospital on medical advice and as per directions from the Delhi High Court.
They cited concerns over his deteriorating health as the reason for his removal from the protest site.
The incident also sparked tensions at the protest site, with Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) member Abhijeet Dipke accusing police of forcibly removing him and lathi-charging demonstrators.
Ongoing struggle
Wangchuk's hunger strike enters 21st day
Wangchuk, the Ladakhi education reformer, has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
He is demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities.
The protest has also highlighted issues such as student suicides and growing anger over the examination controversy.
Despite reportedly losing nearly nine kg and being under constant medical supervision, Wangchuk has refused to end his fast.