'Haven't received any...money': Celeste Rivas's father denies payment from D4vd

Jesus Rivas, Celeste Rivas's father, has denied rumors that his family received money from musician D4vd (David Anthony Burke) in exchange for their silence regarding his alleged relationship with their daughter. "I never had any contact with this guy, and we haven't received any money from him or anyone in his family," attorney Patrick Steinfeld told People on behalf of Rivas.

Case details How Burke got in touch with the victim The denial from the Rivas family comes after prosecutors alleged that Burke, 22, allegedly paid a junior high school student $1,000 to give Celeste a cell phone so they could stay in touch. The prosecution also claimed that Celeste traveled with Burke to several cities and spent weekends at his Hollywood Hills home in 2024. Text exchanges between the two reportedly contained references to sex, pregnancy, abortion, and emergency contraceptives.

Murder charges Burke has pleaded not guilty Burke has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Celeste's death. Her dismembered body was discovered in the trunk of Burke's Tesla in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, in 2025. The Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman alleged that Burke killed 14-year-old Celeste on April 23, 2025, and dismembered her body. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody awaiting trial.

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