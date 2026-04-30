D4vd dismembered Celeste Rivas with chainsaw ordered from Amazon: Prosecutors

Los Angeles prosecutors have revealed shocking details about the alleged murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas by D4vd (David Burke) , per New York Post, Deadline. Court documents reveal that the singer groomed and mutilated Rivas with a chainsaw. Burke ordered an Uber to bring Rivas from her Lake Elsinore home to his Hollywood Hills residence on April 23, 2025. He then allegedly stabbed her to death and stood by while she bled out. A status hearing is set for May 12.

Post-murder actions Burke made several online purchases after the murder The District Attorney's filing reported that the day after the alleged murder, Burke is said to have ordered a shovel from Home Depot, which was delivered to his home via Postmates. The documents revealed, "On May 1, 2025, defendant ordered, and subsequently Amazon delivered, two chainsaws to his home." "On May 5, 2025, defendant ordered...a body bag, heavy-duty laundry bags, and a blue inflatable pool to his home." "He made these purchases under the fake name Victoria Mendez."

Body dismemberment He placed her body in an inflatable pool Burke allegedly placed Rivas's body in the blue inflatable pool to prevent her blood from staining his garage floor. He is reported to have used a chainsaw, and possibly other tools, to dismember her body. Investigators found plastic fragments embedded in Rivas's remains that matched material from the pool Burke had purchased. Filing revealed, "In order to distance himself from the victim, he amputated her left ring and pinky fingers because her ring finger contained a tattoo of his name."

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