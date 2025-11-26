Celina Jaitly's husband hid her passport, claims lawyer

Bollywood actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband, Austrian entrepreneur Peter Haag. Her lawyer, Niharika Karanjawala, has now revealed that the complaint is based on emotional and verbal cruelty, physical violence, manipulation, coercion, and financial control. The actor is also involved in other legal battles, including one for her brother's alleged illegal detention in the UAE and a civil litigation case over her property in Mumbai.

Custody battle Children's custody is her foremost concern, says lawyer Karanjawala told News18 that Jaitly is most worried about her children's custody. "She's fighting it out in the case going on in the Austrian court. Her children are her foremost concern." "We've asked for their custody and access to them in the domestic case, too." "Fortunately, two days back, the Austrian court, in the divorce proceedings, has allowed her access to them for one hour a day telephonically," she added.

Communication barrier Haag allegedly cut off Jaitly's contact with children Karanjawala further revealed that Haag had previously cut off all communication between Jaitly and their children. "She's able to communicate with them daily. Prior to this, Peter had cut off contact for a while between her and the children," she said. The lawyer also addressed rumors of infidelity, stating that while there was no such incident during their marriage, Haag had been in a live-in relationship with another woman when he started dating Jaitly.

Abusive relationship Jaitly's marriage was 'abusive from the beginning': Lawyer Karanjawala also revealed that Jaitly's marriage has been abusive since the start. "The marriage has been abusive from the beginning. But since 2017, especially, three things happened that drove Celina into a rather deep depression." "She was pregnant with her second set of twins at that time. Her father passed away in her fifth month of pregnancy." "The day her twins were born, one of them passed away due to hypoplastic left heart dysplasia," she said.

Financial abuse Haag's financial control and manipulation over Jaitly Karanjawala also revealed that Haag had complete financial control over Jaitly. "He made her give him all her credit and debit cards so that he was in-charge financially. He was using all of her savings to fund their life." "When they got into a conversation, she learned that he had sold off the property they bought together in Vienna last year without informing her." She revealed, "He kept telling her that there's no money and they got into a fight."

Job loss Haag's job loss and Jaitly's return to India Haag reportedly hasn't worked in years and even manipulated Jaitly into transferring rental income from her Mumbai property to his account. The couple has lived in multiple cities, including Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore, and Austria, for Haag's jobs. "After this gift deed was executed, he gave up his job and shifted them to a small alpine village in Austria. There, he kept her very isolated," Karanjawala said.