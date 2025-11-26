'Felt like...lost my father': Kapil Sharma mourns Dharmendra's death

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra . At the trailer launch of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, he said Dharmendra's passing felt like losing a father figure. "Dharam ji, sab jaante bhi hai, ki wo mere liye kya the (Everyone knows what Dharam ji meant to me)," Sharma said.

Emotional tribute 'It's true that everyone who comes into this world...' Sharma said, "To me, it felt like I lost my father for the second time." "It's true that everyone who comes into this world has to leave one day, but you always wish for a little more time with people who are truly good." "He lived like a king," he added.

Fond memories Sharma reminisces about his 1st meeting with Dharmendra Sharma recalled his first meeting with Dharmendra on a flight to Toronto, where they became close friends. He also shared how Dharmendra was the first celebrity to agree to be a guest on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show, when it started in 2016. "I called Dharam paaji and requested some time for a meeting, and he didn't ask a single question about the show," he said.