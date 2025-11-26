Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' to be over 3 hours long?
What's the story
Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar Part 1, is reportedly set to be Bollywood's longest film since Jodhaa Akbar (2008; three hours and 33 minutes). The first part of the two-part saga will have a runtime of around three hours and 32 minutes, making it longer than previously anticipated, as per Bollywood Hungama. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has begun the process of granting the censor certificate for the film.
Director's expertise
'Dhurandhar' to be director Aditya Dhar's longest film
An insider told the outlet, "Dhurandhar tells a vast story and hence the lengthy runtime. Director Aditya Dhar is an expert storyteller." "Look at Uri: The Surgical Strike or his productions like Article 370, Dhoom Dhaam, and the recently-released Baramulla." "He always ensures that there's a lot happening in his films and that the goings-on don't feel stretched."
Film history
'Dhurandhar' to join the ranks of Bollywood's longest films
Over the past 25 years, 24 Hindi films have had runtimes exceeding three hours. Dhurandhar will reportedly be the sixth-longest Bollywood film since 2000, after LOC Kargil (2003; four hours and seven minutes), Mohabbatein (2000; three hours and 35 minutes), Lagaan (2001; three hours and 44 minutes), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007; three hours and 36 minutes), and Jodhaa Akbar.