Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' to be over 3 hours long?

Ranveer Singh's upcoming film, Dhurandhar Part 1, is reportedly set to be Bollywood's longest film since Jodhaa Akbar (2008; three hours and 33 minutes). The first part of the two-part saga will have a runtime of around three hours and 32 minutes, making it longer than previously anticipated, as per Bollywood Hungama. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has begun the process of granting the censor certificate for the film.