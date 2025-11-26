Next Article
Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK 111' kicks off with star-studded launch
Entertainment
Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has started work on his new film, NBK 111, officially launched in Hyderabad with a grand ceremony.
Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the event brought together big names—including ministers and industry icons—for a traditional pooja.
Balakrishna's daughter Tejaswini switched on the camera, while director B. Gopal gave the first clap.
Why should you care?
NBK 111 is shaping up to be a huge historical action drama, featuring Balakrishna as a fierce kingly character.
Nayanthara joins as the female lead for their fourth collaboration, promising major on-screen chemistry and epic visuals.
Plus, if you're waiting for more Balayya action soon, Akhanda 2 drops December 5—so fans have plenty to look forward to!