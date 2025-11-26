Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'NBK 111' kicks off with star-studded launch

Why should you care?

NBK 111 is shaping up to be a huge historical action drama, featuring Balakrishna as a fierce kingly character.

Nayanthara joins as the female lead for their fourth collaboration, promising major on-screen chemistry and epic visuals.

Plus, if you're waiting for more Balayya action soon, Akhanda 2 drops December 5—so fans have plenty to look forward to!