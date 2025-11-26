Why 'Agra' director Kanu Behl thinks intimacy coordinator aren't needed

Kanu Behl , the director of Agra , recently opened up about his film's personal journey and his stance on using intimacy coordinators. The film explores sexual repression and family secrets in Indian society. Speaking to India Today, Behl revealed that the idea for Agra was born out of his own experiences with sexual repression during his late teens and early twenties.

Film inspiration Behl's personal experiences inspired 'Agra' Behl said, "It comes from having felt sexual repression and not being able to express myself in a certain way while I was growing up in my late teens, going to my mid-twenties, that's where it started." He added that the characters in Agra were inspired by people he has seen closely in his own extended family or the surrounding area where he has lived.

Director's stance Behl's refusal to use intimacy coordinators Behl also spoke about his views on intimacy coordinators, which are often used to ensure comfort during intimate scenes. He said, "If there needs to be an intimacy coordinator on set, then what's the need for a director?" "If trust is not established between actors and directors...then there is a problem." "I don't think you need an intimacy coordinator in a film like mine because the sex scene is important since it reveals the character."

Scriptwriting partnership Behl's collaboration with Atika Chohan Behl co-wrote the script of Agra with Atika Chohan. When asked about their collaboration, he said, "When Atika and I sat down and started writing the script, one of the first things that we discussed was that there was no male or female role. All of these characters are just human beings." "It's not that she contributed to the female characters and I contributed to the male characters."