'BB 19': Kunickaa accuses Tanya of playing the 'victim card'

Kunickaa Sadanand , the latest evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 19 , recently opened up about her experiences on the show. The actor, who was tagged as a "flipper" during her stint, an accusation similar to one leveled against Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13, described herself as an "independent player." In an interview with Pinkvilla, she also shared her views on fellow contestant Tanya Mittal.

Gameplay 'I was never in any team...' Sadanand clarified her gameplay style, telling HT, "I was never in any team. I've always maintained that I am playing alone." She added, "So this 'flipper' tag is absolutely unwarranted." Despite mixed reactions to her approach, some praising her for standing firm during tasks and conflicts, while others criticized her as inconsistent, she claimed that she made decisions based on fairness rather than loyalty.

Mittal controversy 'My point was that if she felt hurt by something...' Sadanand also spoke about her controversial fight with Mittal, where she questioned the latter's upbringing. She admitted that her choice of words was "misconstrued." She added, "Tanya plays the victim card often." "My point was that if she felt hurt by something I said, she could have addressed it with me directly. Instead, she chose to make it into drama." "That drama led to the whole house hounding me like wolves. That was a very bad time for me."