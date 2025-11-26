Deepika Padukone's skincare brand 82°E suffers ₹12.26cr loss

Deepika Padukone 's luxury skincare brand, 82°E, has reported a significant dip in revenue and a reduction in losses for the financial year 2024-25. The company, which operates under DPKA Universal Consumer Ventures Private Limited with Padukone and her father, Prakash, as directors, recorded a loss of ₹12.26cr during this period. This is despite efforts to cut costs and boost sales for profitability.

Financial overview 82°E's revenue and expenditure details The company's revenue dropped by over 30%, from ₹21.21cr in 2023-24 to ₹14.66cr in 2024-25. Despite this, the brand's losses have reduced from over ₹23cr in the previous fiscal year. The firm also significantly cut its overall expenditure from ₹47cr to just under ₹26cr during this period, indicating a major reduction in operational costs.

Marketing cutback 82°E's marketing expenditure and customer acquisition strategy The brand slashed its marketing expenditure by a whopping 78%, from nearly ₹20cr in FY24 to just ₹4.4cr in FY25. This indicates a drastic shift in its customer acquisition strategy after the previous year's push did not yield sustainable revenue. Despite leveraging Padukone's massive social media following for product promotion, the brand has struggled to achieve profitability since its launch in 2021.

Industry comparison Comparison with Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty brand In stark contrast to 82°E's performance, Katrina Kaif's makeup brand, Kay Beauty, has seen a steady increase in sales since its launch in 2019. The brand reported a 45.83% jump in revenue to ₹88.23cr in FY24 and has remained profitable since inception. Its profit surged by 66% to ₹11.3cr during the same period.