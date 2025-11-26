Ranbir wants 'Love and War' to release in June 2026

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly eyeing a June 2026 release for his upcoming film Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali . The move comes as part of his strategy to give both Love and War and Nitesh Tiwari 's Ramayana their own space at the box office. While Ramayana is set for a two-part Diwali release in 2026 and 2027, Love and War is strongly anticipated for a June 2026 release, though not officially confirmed.

Release strategy Kapoor's insistence on a four-month gap between releases Kapoor is reportedly keen to have a four-month gap between the releases of Love and War and Ramayana. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, "Ranbir's producer, Namit Malhotra, too, is putting the pressure to ensure that SLB releases Love and War in June, as he doesn't want the aftermath of Love and War to impact Ramayana in any way."

Release debate Bhansali's preference for the 'Love and War' release Bhansali is reportedly interested in releasing Love and War on Independence Day in August. However, Kapoor remains firm on his June release stance. The insider added, "RK feels that there's too little of a gap between Love and War and Ramayana." Earlier, News18 Showsha had reported that Love and War was looking at a solo release in June 2026.