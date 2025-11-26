Vijay-Fatima's 'Gustaakh Ishq' screening postponed after Dharmendra's death

Gustaakh Ishq, directed by Vibhu Puri, is a love story set in the streets of Old Delhi and the crumbling kothis (vintage houses) of Punjab. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi. It is produced by the famous fashion designer, Manish Malhotra , and his brother Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Production.

Actor's passing

Remembering Dharmendra and his legacy

Meanwhile, Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89, was a Bollywood icon known for films like Sholay and Chupke Chupke. Many big stars paid tribute to the veteran for his contribution to the industry and the legacy of his films. The actor's last movie appearance will be in Ikkis, which is set to release on December 25, 2025.