Vijay-Fatima's 'Gustaakh Ishq' screening postponed after Dharmendra's death
What's the story
The special screening of Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa, starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma, has been postponed to Friday, November 28, in light of veteran actor Dharmendra's demise. The movie recently premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and will now be released on the same day as its rescheduled screening.
Film details
'Gustaakh Ishq' is a love story set in Old Delhi
Gustaakh Ishq, directed by Vibhu Puri, is a love story set in the streets of Old Delhi and the crumbling kothis (vintage houses) of Punjab. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi. It is produced by the famous fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, and his brother Dinesh Malhotra under Stage5 Production.
Actor's passing
Remembering Dharmendra and his legacy
Meanwhile, Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89, was a Bollywood icon known for films like Sholay and Chupke Chupke. Many big stars paid tribute to the veteran for his contribution to the industry and the legacy of his films. The actor's last movie appearance will be in Ikkis, which is set to release on December 25, 2025.