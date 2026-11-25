Censor board's objections hold up 'Makkal Kaavalan' December 4 release
The upcoming Tamil movie Makkal Kaavalan, starring Manikandan and directed by Santhosh Kumar, has run into a release delay after the censor board objected to some of its politically sensitive scenes and dialogues.
With its December 4 release now uncertain, the team is waiting on a final call from the Revising Committee before they can move forward.
Other Tamil films face censor hurdles
Makkal Kaavalan isn't alone. This year has seen other Tamil movies like Karathey Babu and Dashamakan face similar hurdles over censor-certification.
Even big titles like actor-turned-chief-minister Vijay's Jana Nayagan had to wait for extra approval before hitting theaters.
For now, all eyes are on the committee's decision to see if Makkal Kaavalan will make it to screens soon.