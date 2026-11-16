Chad Lowe marks daughter Fiona's would-be 14th birthday on Instagram
Chad Lowe marked what would have been his daughter Fiona's 14th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a photo of his daughter during a ballet performance.
In his message, he spoke openly about missing her deeply and thanked everyone who's supported the family through their loss.
Mabel Lowe shares photos and notes
Fiona's sister Mabel also shared old photos and sweet notes online, showing how close they were.
The Lowe family described Fiona as "the light of our lives" after she died by suicide in September.
They've been posting memories and tributes to celebrate her creativity and keep her spirit close during this tough time.