Chadha prepped to play Musharraf in 'Operation Safed Sagar'
Entertainment
Manu Rishi Chadha is getting a lot of love for playing former Pakistan President and Army Chief Pervez Musharraf in Operation Safed Sagar, a series inspired by the Indian Air Force's role during the 1999 Kargil War.
To nail the role, Chadha used YouTube videos to study Musharraf's mannerisms and the way he spoke and reached out to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for advice.
Siddiqui urged Chadha to trust instincts
Chadha said he focused on Musharraf's mannerisms, speech, and overall vibe to make his performance feel real.
Siddiqui told him to trust his director and lean on his instincts, reminding him that connecting emotionally with the character was key.
The show also stars Jimmy Shergill and Dia Mirza.