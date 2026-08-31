Chadha prepped to play Musharraf in 'Operation Safed Sagar'

Manu Rishi Chadha is getting a lot of love for playing former Pakistan President and Army Chief Pervez Musharraf in Operation Safed Sagar, a series inspired by the Indian Air Force's role during the 1999 Kargil War.

To nail the role, Chadha used YouTube videos to study Musharraf's mannerisms and the way he spoke and reached out to actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for advice.