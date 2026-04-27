Chadha to play detective in new OTT crime thriller series
Entertainment
Richa Chadha is switching things up after Heeramandi. She's set to play a detective in an upcoming OTT crime thriller series.
This new role puts her at the center of the story, and filming is already underway.
It's a fresh direction for Chadha, who's known for picking bold and unconventional roles.
Chadha's nearly 2 decades in film
Chadha has built her reputation over nearly two decades by taking on diverse, challenging parts in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Masaan, and Fukrey.
She's also worked internationally and continues to stand out for her unique choices.
Off-screen, she's married to fellow actor Ali Fazal.