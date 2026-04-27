Chadha to play detective in new OTT crime thriller series Entertainment Apr 27, 2026

Richa Chadha is switching things up after Heeramandi. She's set to play a detective in an upcoming OTT crime thriller series.

This new role puts her at the center of the story, and filming is already underway.

It's a fresh direction for Chadha, who's known for picking bold and unconventional roles.