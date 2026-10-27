Chadha's 'Musafiri' keeps some Mumbai locations secret after lighthouse discovery
Entertainment
Richa Chadha's first non-fiction series, Musafiri, uncovers Mumbai's lesser-known stories and places.
Inspired by her own discovery of an abandoned lighthouse, she's intentionally keeping some locations secret.
"Some things that are hidden gems ought to be hidden gems," Richa shared.
'Musafiri' highlights Mumbai's cultural transformations
Musafiri isn't just about sightseeing: it's about deepening cultural appreciation.
The show features unique city transformations (like a church that used to be a synagogue) and even follows a retired academic on history walks.
Richa hopes viewers will get curious, explore thoughtfully, and connect more deeply with Mumbai's past.