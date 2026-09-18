Chadha's 'Musafiri' trailer unveiled, series on Phull Stop September 25
The trailer for Musafiri was unveiled today, Richa Chadha's first nonfiction series dropping on the new YouTube channel Phull Stop, launched by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, from September 25.
The eight-episode show, with new episodes every Friday, is all about uncovering Mumbai's hidden stories and forgotten histories, hosted, written, and produced by Chadha herself.
Chadha draws on motherhood for 'Musafiri'
Inspired by her own journey into motherhood, Chadha uses Musafiri to reconnect with Mumbai, the city that shaped her life and career.
She'll be chatting with local residents, cultural practitioners, historians, and experts to dig up the city's lesser-known sides.
As a history honors graduate, she says this project lets her tap back into her academic curiosity while sharing something fresh with viewers.
Pushing Buttons earned Sundance honors
Musafiri comes from Chadha and Ali Fazal's production house, Pushing Buttons Studios, the same team behind Girls Will Be Girls, which went on to win major honors at the Sundance Film Festival, with Richa Chadha also receiving the John Cassavetes Prize at the Indie Spirit Awards in Los Angeles.
This new series keeps their streak of unique storytelling going strong.