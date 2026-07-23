Chadwick Boseman's family sues his widow over estate distribution
What's the story
Almost six years after his untimely demise, the family of late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman is embroiled in a legal dispute over his estate. According to Page Six, the actor's two older brothers, Derrick Boseman and Kevin Boseman, have filed a lawsuit against his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward. The lawsuit seeks to remove Ledward as the administrator of Boseman's estate and compel her to distribute assets to their parents Leroy and Carolyn.
Legal allegations
Ledward has not distributed Boseman's estate: Lawsuit
The lawsuit claims that Ledward, who inherited 50% of Boseman's estate, has not distributed the remaining half as per court orders from 2022.
The documents obtained by Page Six reveal, "Nearly four years later, [Ledward] has still not distributed the estate."
"Instead, [Ledward] continues to exert unilateral control over [Boseman's] estate, denying [Boseman's] family long overdue closure or participation in decision-making regarding matters affecting Leroy and Carolyn's interests in [Boseman's] estate."
Asset dispute
Ledward has also not accounted for various residual payments
The lawsuit also alleges that Ledward has "failed to fully account" for Boseman's assets, including royalties, residuals, image and intellectual property rights, real property, a previously undisclosed bank account, and other personal property.
The brothers claim she has not officially accounted for various residual payments from SAG-AFTRA between 2020 and the present.
Intellectual property
The brothers allege she has 'blocked' them from pursuing opportunities
The brothers also claim that Ledward is not distributing rights to Boseman's intellectual property and image.
They argue these rights should belong to Boseman's heirs and are currently managed by Chadwick Boseman Inc., a corporate entity controlled by Ledward.
The lawsuit alleges that Ledward has "blocked" them from pursuing lucrative business opportunities that could benefit their elderly parents.
Actor's death
Boseman died without a will in August 2020
Boseman, who was 43 at the time of his death on August 28, 2020, died without a will after a private battle with colon cancer.
His family is now seeking to ensure that his estate is distributed according to his wishes and that they are not left out of any potential business opportunities related to his intellectual property rights.