Chadwick Boseman's family sues his widow over estate distribution

The lawsuit claims that Ledward, who inherited 50% of Boseman's estate, has not distributed the remaining half as per court orders from 2022.

The documents obtained by Page Six reveal, "Nearly four years later, [Ledward] has still not distributed the estate."

"Instead, [Ledward] continues to exert unilateral control over [Boseman's] estate, denying [Boseman's] family long overdue closure or participation in decision-making regarding matters affecting Leroy and Carolyn's interests in [Boseman's] estate."