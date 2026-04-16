Chaitanya reveals 'Vrushakarma' 85% wrapped, Dandu directing 120 cr budget
Entertainment
Naga Chaitanya just revealed his big-budget film Vrushakarma is nearly finished, with 85% of shooting wrapped up and the rest happening soon.
Directed by Karthik Dandu and made on a huge ₹120 crore budget, the movie is set to hit theaters later this year.
Chaudhary, Shrivastava, Loknath join 'Vrushakarma'
Vrushakarma features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the lead and Sparsh Shrivastava as the villain, with music by South Indian favorite Ajaneesh Loknath, so expectations are high.
Chaitanya also teased that a sequel to his series Dhootha is in the works, showing he's keeping busy and fans have plenty to look forward to.