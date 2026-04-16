Chaitanya reveals 'Vrushakarma' 85% wrapped, Dandu directing 120 cr budget

Chaudhary, Shrivastava, Loknath join 'Vrushakarma'

Vrushakarma features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the lead and Sparsh Shrivastava as the villain, with music by South Indian favorite Ajaneesh Loknath, so expectations are high.

Chaitanya also teased that a sequel to his series Dhootha is in the works, showing he's keeping busy and fans have plenty to look forward to.