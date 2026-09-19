Chakaravarthi says Atlee's 'Raaka' visuals rival 'Avatar' glimpse Sep 21
Entertainment
At Chennai's Baththa audio launch, Cibi Chakaravarthi called Atlee's upcoming film Raaka a visual stunner. He even said, "I don't think even Avatar has visuals like that."
A glimpse of the film is set to drop on September 21 (Atlee's birthday), and the movie itself lands in 2027.
Allu and Padukone star in 'Raaka'
Raaka stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, with music by Sai Abhyankkar and production from Sun Pictures.
Chakaravarthi also praised Atlee for shaping Indian cinema globally (comparing him to SS Rajamouli) and shared gratitude for Atlee's support during tough times in his own career.