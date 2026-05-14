Chakraborty defends 'Aakhri Sawal' amid propaganda claims urges viewing 1st Entertainment May 14, 2026

Namashi Chakraborty is standing by his new film, Aakhri Sawal, after some called it propaganda. The movie explores 100 years of the RSS and was recently screened in Delhi with Sameera Reddy present.

Namashi urged people to actually watch before judging, saying, "Everyone has their own point of view. But no one should call the film propaganda without watching it. The film teaches how to form your own opinion. It's not only important to ask questions, but also to listen to answers."

His co-stars added that the film sticks to facts and offers a historical perspective for young viewers.