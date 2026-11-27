Chakraborty marries Dutta in private Kolkata ceremony shared online
Bengali actor and former MP Mimi Chakraborty just married Siddhartha Dutta, in a cozy ceremony at her Kolkata home with only close friends and family around.
She shared sweet glimpses of their special day online, letting fans in on the private celebration.
Chakraborty and Dutta head to Kalimpong
Instead of a grand celebrity wedding, the couple kept things simple and personal, matching Dutta's preference for staying out of the spotlight.
The celebrations aren't over yet: they're heading to Kalimpong for pre-wedding events starting December 3, with traditional rituals and parties lined up before another reception back in Kolkata on December 11.