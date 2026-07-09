Bollywood's female assassins don't have to be 'hyper-sexualized': Huma Qureshi

Film's themes

On how her character's disability is her greatest strength

In Baby Do Die Do, Qureshi's character's disability is portrayed as her greatest strength. She said, "I think when you think of people, especially women with disabilities, you almost think of it as a weakness; you almost think of them as a weakness." "Here you had a hitwoman who is lethal and is a weapon of mass destruction. Yet she has a disability that is actually not her weakness; it is her strongest asset."