Bollywood's female assassins don't have to be 'hyper-sexualized': Huma Qureshi
What's the story
Huma Qureshi, who stars in the recently released Baby Do Die Do, has criticized Bollywood's portrayal of female assassins. In an interview with PTI, she called such representations "a misogynist way" of looking at these characters. She added, "That women have to be in these tight-fitting clothes, hyper sexualised sort of imagery to be able to be assassins. I think it is coming from patriarchy."
Role reversal
She wanted to create a character that is relatable
In Baby Do Die Do, Qureshi plays a deaf and mute contract killer from Mumbai. She said the team wanted to create a relatable character who could blend into everyday life without drawing attention. "The fact that she is so normal and regular looking and yet such a lethal killer is what makes it such an interesting tale," she said.
Future aspirations
'There's definitely a step in the right direction'
Qureshi expressed her hope that Baby Do Die Do will inspire filmmakers to write more interesting roles for women. She acknowledged that while there is still a long way to go, things are gradually improving. "I think there could be a lot more change when it comes to writing better parts. There's definitely a step in the right direction," she said.
Film's themes
On how her character's disability is her greatest strength
In Baby Do Die Do, Qureshi's character's disability is portrayed as her greatest strength. She said, "I think when you think of people, especially women with disabilities, you almost think of it as a weakness; you almost think of them as a weakness." "Here you had a hitwoman who is lethal and is a weapon of mass destruction. Yet she has a disability that is actually not her weakness; it is her strongest asset."
Film's reception
All about 'Baby Do Die Do'
Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do was released in theaters on July 3. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Seema Pahwa, and Rachit Singh. It is produced by Qureshi and her brother/actor Saqib Saleem under their production banner Saleem Siblings and Samant. The film has been praised for its unique premise, dark humor, and gripping narrative.