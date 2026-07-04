Chamola reveals bisexuality on 'Lock Upp 2' after Kalra's revelation
Entertainment
Akanksha Chamola, known for her TV roles, came out as bisexual on Lock Upp 2.
She shared with hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan that she's been in relationships with women before marrying actor Gaurav Khanna.
"I love that feminine energy," she said, opening up after co-contestant Shreya Kalra revealed Akanksha's secret on the show.
Khan hugs Chamola during vulnerable moment
Chamola described her admiration for women as "pure love" and said she doesn't believe in labels.
Her coming out happened during a tough time (she's currently separating from Khanna), which made the moment even more vulnerable.
The set responded with hugs and support, especially from Farah Khan, showing how important authenticity can be even when it's hard to share.