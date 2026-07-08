Chamola will live solo, not remarry, amid divorce from Khanna
Entertainment
On Lock Upp season two, Akanksha Chamola shared that as she heads toward divorce from Gaurav Khanna, she's choosing to live solo and not remarry.
"I am going to have my own house. I am going to live solo for the rest of my life," she said, embracing independence.
Chamola reveals bisexuality, split over children
Chamola and Khanna split after nearly a decade together because their priorities changed: he wanted kids, but she realized motherhood wasn't for her.
She also opened up about being bisexual and how connecting with feminine energy has been a big part of her self-discovery journey.