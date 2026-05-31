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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Chand Mera Dil' crosses ₹22cr mark after 9 days
'Chand Mera Dil' crosses ₹22cr mark after 9 days
The film was released on May 22

'Chand Mera Dil' crosses ₹22cr mark after 9 days

By Isha Sharma
May 31, 2026
09:32 am
What's the story

The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has crossed the ₹22 crore net mark in India after nine days of release. However, the film is still struggling to gain a stronger foothold at the box office despite entering its second weekend. The Dharma Productions-backed movie opened to mixed reviews on May 22.

Box office update

Looking at the film in numbers

On its ninth day, Chand Mera Dil added an estimated ₹1.75 crore to its box office collection, per Sacnilk. This is a slight increase from its second Friday earnings of ₹1.3 crore but not enough to indicate a major turnaround in the film's commercial performance. The film had earlier seen a temporary boost during the Eid holiday with collections of ₹2.2 crore on Thursday. Its highest single-day collection remains at ₹4.25 crore from Sunday (May 24).

Release clash

Competition from other films affects 'Chand Mera Dil'

The film's performance has also been hampered by competition from several new releases. Theaters are currently screening a mix of Bollywood and Hollywood titles, including Obsession, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the Hindi comedy film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. This crowded release calendar has put added pressure on Chand Mera Dil as it struggles for audience attention and screen space.

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Film details

This is what 'Chand Mera Dil' is about

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil tells the story of two young lovers who meet in college in Hyderabad. Their relationship takes an unexpected turn when they face an unplanned pregnancy. The film has also sparked a debate on social media over a scene where Panday's character performs a fusion dance combining Bharatanatyam, hip-hop, and locking styles.

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Defense

Actor Charu Shankar defends Panday's controversial dance sequence

Actor Charu Shankar, who plays Chandni's mother in the film, recently defended her and the controversial dance sequence. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, "I think everyone is entitled to their opinion, but trolling is never in good taste. Conversations around art are valid. Mockery is not." "The sequence being discussed was always conceived as a contemporary, edgy breakout introduction for Chandni's character."

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