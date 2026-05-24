'Chand Mera Dil' grows, earns over ₹6cr after 2 days

Comparison

'Chand Mera Dil' vs 'Ek Din'

Despite its modest numbers, Chand Mera Dil has outperformed the second-day collections of Ek Din, which was released earlier this month. Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, had collected ₹1.2 crore on its second day. The film needs to do well over the coming week before it faces competition from Peddi, Bandar, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.