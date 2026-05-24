'Chand Mera Dil' grows, earns over ₹6cr after 2 days
What's the story
The romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has seen a slight improvement in its box office collection on the second day of release. The film earned ₹3.65 crore on Saturday, taking its total India gross collection to ₹7.89 crore and total India net to ₹6.65 crore so far, according to Sacnilk.
Comparison
'Chand Mera Dil' vs 'Ek Din'
Despite its modest numbers, Chand Mera Dil has outperformed the second-day collections of Ek Din, which was released earlier this month. Ek Din, starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, had collected ₹1.2 crore on its second day. The film needs to do well over the coming week before it faces competition from Peddi, Bandar, and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
Film details
Story and cast of the film
Directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil follows the love story of two college students in Hyderabad who face an unplanned pregnancy. The film explores how their relationship is tested under pressure and frustration. The movie also stars Paresh Pahuja, Charu Shankar, and Manish Chaudhuri in supporting roles.