'Chand Mera Dil' starts slow, collects ₹2.9cr on Day 1

The opening day collection of Chand Mera Dil is particularly disappointing when compared to Panday's last theatrical release, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Released in December 2025, the romantic comedy opened much stronger at ₹7.75 crore. Chand Mera Dil's total India gross collection currently stands at ₹3.39 crore according to Sacnilk.

Film synopsis

What is the film all about?

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil revolves around the complicated love story of Chandni Prasad (Panday) and Aarav Rawat (Lakshya). Set against the backdrop of engineering college life in Hyderabad, the film explores their relationship as they deal with an unplanned pregnancy. Despite initial curiosity due to its emotional storyline and fresh pairing, audience footfalls remained limited on Day 1. The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics.