'Chand Mera Dil' will release on May 22, 2026

Ananya-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' teaser drops tomorrow; new posters out

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:45 pm Apr 06, 202612:45 pm

What's the story

The much-awaited romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, will hit theaters on May 22, 2026. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza. The makers released fresh posters of the film on Monday, giving fans a glimpse into the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, while announcing that a teaser for the movie will be out on Tuesday.