Ananya-Lakshya's 'Chand Mera Dil' teaser drops tomorrow; new posters out
What's the story
The much-awaited romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, will hit theaters on May 22, 2026. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza. The makers released fresh posters of the film on Monday, giving fans a glimpse into the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, while announcing that a teaser for the movie will be out on Tuesday.
Film details
Meet the team behind 'Chand Mera Dil'
The posters hint at the film's theme, with captions like "Falling in love is easy. Growing up is not," and "When love grows faster than life..." The film's story is by Soni, while Tushar Paranjpe and Soni have co-written the screenplay. Akshat Ghildial, Paranjpe, and Soni have penned the dialogues. The movie features a vibrant musical score by Sachin-Jigar.
Film announcement
When Johar first announced the film
In November 2024, Johar announced Chand Mera Dil by sharing love-filled posters featuring Panday and Lakshya. "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai. Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni," he had written at the time. Later, we got the release date for the Hindi romance.