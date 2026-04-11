'Chand Mera Dil' title track by Sachin-Jigar releases April 13
Entertainment
The much-awaited title track from Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is set to release on April 13.
With Sachin-Jigar on music, Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics, and vocals by Faheem Abdullah, the teaser already hints at some real chemistry between the leads, setting up major excitement for the full song.
'Chand Mera Dil' arrives May 22
Chand Mera Dil follows Lakshya as Aarav and Panday as Chandni in a love story that looks both intense and emotional.
Produced by Karan Johar and team, the film promises more than just a typical romance.
Mark your calendar: the movie arrives in theaters on May 22.