'Chand Mera Dil' title track by Sachin-Jigar releases April 13 Entertainment Apr 11, 2026

The much-awaited title track from Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is set to release on April 13.

With Sachin-Jigar on music, Amitabh Bhattacharya penning the lyrics, and vocals by Faheem Abdullah, the teaser already hints at some real chemistry between the leads, setting up major excitement for the full song.