Chandel granted bail by Mumbai sessions court over 16-year-old allegations
Entertainment
TV actor Rohit Chandel, best known for Pandya Store and Sairaab, has been granted bail after being accused by a 16-year-old girl of stalking, harassment, and assault.
The Mumbai Sessions Court made the decision on Thursday.
Chandel must pay ₹50,000 bond
Chandel's bail comes with strict rules: he must pay a ₹50,000 bond (plus surety), can't contact the girl or her family, and has to stay away from her home.
He's also banned from trying to influence witnesses or interfere with the case.
If he misses any trial dates, his bail is off.
The court turned down his cash bail request because of how serious the charges are.