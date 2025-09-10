Next Article
Chandoo Mondeti announces 1st animation film, 'Vayuputra'
Chandoo Mondeti, the director behind hits like Premam and Karthikeya 2, just announced his dream project: Vayuputra.
Revealed with a striking poster of Lord Hanuman, this film marks his first 3D animation project—showing he's ready to push creative boundaries in Telugu cinema.
Film is expected to be a visual treat
Vayuputra follows an immortal warrior inspired by Hanuman's devotion and brings a new kind of animated storytelling to Telugu films.
The producers of DJ Tillu are backing the project with strong support, while a Hollywood VFX team is helping out on visuals.
With pre-production already begun, the film is expected to be a unique addition to Telugu cinema.