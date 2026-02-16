'Channa Mereya' to 'Tum Hi Ho': Arijit Singh bows out Entertainment Feb 16, 2026

Arijit Singh, the voice behind favorites like "Tum Hi Ho" and "Channa Mereya," just announced his retirement via Instagram.

He thanked fans and said he won't be taking on new projects, marking the end of an era for Bollywood's go-to singer for soulful tracks.