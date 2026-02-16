'Channa Mereya' to 'Tum Hi Ho': Arijit Singh bows out
Entertainment
Arijit Singh, the voice behind favorites like "Tum Hi Ho" and "Channa Mereya," just announced his retirement via Instagram.
He thanked fans and said he won't be taking on new projects, marking the end of an era for Bollywood's go-to singer for soulful tracks.
Arijit's decision leaves a noticeable gap in Bollywood music
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared that Arijit wanted to move beyond his "heartbreak songs" image and explore other creative paths—he's even composed music for films like Pagglait.
While his decision leaves a noticeable gap in Bollywood music, Arijit's legacy of heartfelt hits and unique style will stick with fans for years to come.