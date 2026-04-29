Channing Tatum reacts to ex Zoe Kravitz's engagement to Styles

Channing Tatum , who was previously engaged to Zoe Kravitz , has reacted to the news of her engagement to Harry Styles . A source told Page Six that the actor was surprised by the news but isn't dwelling on it. "He was surprised when he heard the news, like anyone would be," said an insider. "But he didn't really think too much about it."

Moving on Tatum has moved on and is dating Inka Williams The source added that Tatum, 46, hasn't been in touch with Kravitz since October 2024. "He hasn't heard anything directly and they're not in regular contact, but if Zoe is happy, he's happy for her." The insider also revealed that Tatum has moved on and is currently dating Australian model Inka Williams. "Channing has really moved on and is in a great place with Inka [Williams]," they said.

Social media Tatum shared a cryptic post after Kravitz's engagement news Following the news of Kravitz and Styles's engagement, Tatum shared a cryptic poem on Instagram. The poem, written by John Roedel, talks about a divorce between the brain and heart over who is to blame for one's mess. He also posted a photo of a female fighter with a bruised face, saying, "Didn't go the way I wanted." The couple announced their engagement in 2023 after dating for two years.

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Relationship history Relationship history of Kravitz Kravitz, 37, was previously married to actor Karl Glusman from June 2019 until their breakup in December 2020. She then started dating Tatum in 2021, and they got engaged in 2023. However, they called it quits just a year later. Despite the breakup, an insider told Page Six that the exes had "been in touch" after their engagement ended and there was "no bad blood" between them.

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