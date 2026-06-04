Channing Tatum's 'Josephine' gets distribution rights in Indian subcontinent

Fragrant Nature Film Creations has secured the exclusive distribution rights for the film Josephine in the Indian subcontinent, confirmed Variety. The deal encompasses India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives. Directed by Beth de Araujo and featuring Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan as lead actors and producers, Josephine revolves around an eight-year-old girl who witnesses a violent crime during a morning jog with her father.

Awards 'Josephine' won 2 major awards at Sundance Josephine had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the US Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award US Dramatic. The film also had its European premiere in competition at Berlinale. In the US, Sumerian Pictures bought the film for a seven-figure sum.

Company milestone FNFC's 1st Hollywood film The acquisition of Josephine marks the first Hollywood film for Fragrant Nature Film Creations. The company had previously acquired the 2025 French animated feature Little Amelie or the Character of Rain, which was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category. FNFC first established itself with Blessy's 2011 Malayalam romantic drama Pranayam, starring Mohanlal.

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